June 30, 1948 – Dec. 25, 2021

Graveside Service for Mrs. Betty Jo Booker, 73, was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Long Branch Cemetery with Brother Kenneth Jones officiating. Mrs. Booker passed away Saturday in Montgomery.

She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Donald Booker; chosen son, Paul Booker; chosen daughter, Brenda Turner (Amos); chosen daughter, Kim McClenney; chosen grandson, Dr. Reid McClenney (Nichole); chosen granddaughters, Madison (Sterling) Huggins and Taylor Turner; chosen great granddaughter, Amelia; sister, Ellen Johnson (Byron); and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by infant son, James Douglas Gladwell; parents, Hurley and Lula Mae Thompson; sister, Barbara Smith; and brother, James Earl Thompson.

Pallbearers were family and friends.

She worked as an LPN for most of her life. She enjoyed working in her flower garden and going to yard sales. She was a beautiful soul, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.