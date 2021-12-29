ERA PAULK MCINTRYE

Sept. 7, 1924 – Dec. 24, 2021

Funeral services for Mrs. Era Paulk McIntyre were held Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at Bethel Primitive Baptist Church in McKenzie with Elbert Rex Tolbert officiating. Burial follow at Bushfield Cemetery. Family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at the church prior to the service with visitation starting 2 p.m.

She is survived by her daughters, Shelby Wilson and Maxine (Eddie) Booth; grandchildren, Stephanie (Shannon) Sims, Heather Hall, and Meagan (Josh) Smithart; great granddaughter, Billie Hall; sister, Dale Tolbert; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, JT McIntyre; son-in-law, Junior Wilson; sisters, Verlie Lee and Earcie Tolbert; and her parents, John and Edna Brackin Paulk.

Pallbearers were Shannon Sims, Josh Smithart, Grady Fallin, Steve Browning, Joe Campbell, and Tirey Bowen.

Mrs. Era or “Grannie”, as she was affectionately known by her loving family, will be sincerely missed but at the same time be fondly remembered for her unconditional love and support that never wavered. She was a faithful servant of God, which started when she was united with Bethel Baptist Church on the fourth Sunday, of June 1963. She loved tending to her garden and sewing was her passion. Grannie was an amazing woman and she will always be loved, forever missed, and NEVER forgotten!