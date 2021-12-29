ERNESTINE SCRUGGS

Feb. 2, 1943 – Dec. 22, 2021

Graveside Service for Mrs. Ernie Scruggs, 78, of Georgiana, was held at 11 a.m. at Antioch Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021 with Brother Allen Stephenson officiating. Mrs. Scruggs passed away surrounded by her family at her home on Wednesday.

She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Buster Scruggs; children, Rhonda Holmes, Jami Day, and Michelle Scruggs Betterton (Frank); grandchildren, Breanna Bottley, Chase Holmes, Justin Bottley, Seth Keeney, Weston Keeney, Jayla Bottley, Braden Bottley, and Chloe Betterton; great-grandchildren, Jacub Lyons, Kalub Lyons, and Elite Locke-Holmes; and brother, Douglas Pierce (Diane Capagli).

She was preceded in death by her mother, Nell Bush; father, Dalton Bush; and brother, Charles Pierce.

Pallbearers were Buster Scruggs, David Scruggs, Seth Keeney, Weston Keeney, Ed Cartwright, Mike Bass, and Frank Betterton.

Mrs. Scruggs was a member of the Three Arts Club and the Garden Club. She volunteered for Southern Care Hospice for many years. She enjoyed line dancing and spending time with her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.