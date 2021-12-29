Aug. 23, 1946 – Dec. 26, 2021

Mary Sue Pipkin, age 75 of Forest Home, died on Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021.

Ms. Pipkin was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Winnie Smith McGowan.

She is survived by her former husband, Andrew Pipkin, Sr.; son, Andy (Angela) Pipkin; and daughter, Mallissa (Greg) Stillwell.

Mary will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know her. Please keep her family in your prayers during this difficult time.

