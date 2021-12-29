Sept. 3, 1930 – Dec. 25, 2021

Funeral Service for Maxine Coleman, 91, of Evergreen, will be held at 11 a.m. on Dec. 30, 2021 at Flat Rock Community Center with Brother Don Coleman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:30-11:00 a.m. at the community center. Burial will follow at Flat Rock Cemetery. Ms. Coleman passed away on Dec. 25, 2021 at her home in Greenville.

She is survived by her siblings, Don Coleman and Joan Tyree; several nieces and nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tullie and Annie Coleman; sisters, Jennie Coleman and Mazie Gandy; brother, James “Buddy” Coleman; sisters-in-law, Trudy Coleman and Mollie Coleman.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Community of Christ Church in Evergreen or to the charity of your choosing.