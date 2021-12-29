TIMOTHY JAMES CLARK, SR. By Editor | December 29, 2021 | 0 Nov. 21, 1951 – Dec. 22, 2021 U.S. Air Force Veteran Mr. Timothy James Clarke, Sr., 70 a resident of Greenville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The family received friends on Monday, Dec. 27, from 4-6 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts ERNESTINE SCRUGGS December 29, 2021 | No Comments » VIRGINIA DIANNE JORDAN December 29, 2021 | No Comments » ERA PAULK MCINTRYE December 29, 2021 | No Comments » JEWEL PARMER TILLEY December 29, 2021 | No Comments » CHARLIE ARNOLD PONDER, II December 29, 2021 | No Comments »