TIMOTHY JAMES CLARK, SR.

Nov. 21, 1951 – Dec. 22, 2021

U.S. Air Force Veteran

Mr. Timothy James Clarke, Sr., 70 a resident of Greenville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The family received friends on Monday, Dec. 27, from 4-6 p.m. in the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home.

