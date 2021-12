Sept. 02, 1948 – Dec. 22, 2021

Mrs. Virginia Dianne Jordan, 73, a resident of Greenville, died on Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021. The funeral service was held be Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Jason Simmons officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Sunrise Memorial Park. Visitation was from 10-11 a.m.