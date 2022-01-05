Election qualifying dates for major parties set

Both the democrat and republican parties have announced opening and closing dates for candidates wishing to qualify for the May 24 primary election.

For the Alabama Democratic Party, the candidate qualifying period for the 2022 election cycle opened on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 9 a.m. Candidate qualifying will close on Friday, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m.

For the Alabama Republican Party, the candidate qualifying period for the 2022 election cycle will open on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Candidate qualifying will close on Friday, Jan. 28, at 5 p.m.

Positions up for election on the 2022 Primary ballot include:

U.S. Senator

U.S. Representative

Governor

Lt. Governor

Attorney General

Secretary of State

State Treasurer

State Auditor

Commissioner of Agriculture & Industries

All State Senator seats

All State Representative seats

State Board of Education (Seats 2, 4, 6, and 8)

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court (Places 5, 6)

Dozens of Circuit and District Court judicial seats

All District Attorney positions

Public Service Commission (Places 1, 2)

State Democratic Executive Committee Member

Alabama Republican Party State Executive Committee

All sheriff offices

Butler County Commission (District 2, 3)

Butler County Coroner

Those wishing to qualify as a Democrat can complete the process completely online at aldemocrats.org or visit party headquarters at 501 Adams Avenue in Montgomery.

Anyone wishing to qualify for the Republican ballot can do so on-line at www.algop.org or in person at party headquarters at 3505 Lorna Road in Birmingham.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman John Wahl, said, “The Alabama Republican Party is excited about the 2022 election cycle. We are looking forward to a vigorous campaign season and fighting for the right and values of the people of Alabama. We plan on doing our part to help Republicans take back the U.S. House and Senate as we work to Restore America.,”

For more information about candidate qualifying, interested parties should call the Alabama Democratic Party Headquarters, 334-262-2221, or email political@aldemocrats.org.

Additional information about the qualifying process can be found on the ALGOP website (www.algop.org), or by calling ALGOP headquarters at 205-212-5900.

For minor or third party qualifying information visit https://www.sos.alabama.gov/alabama-votes/voter/election-information/2022.