LOIS BURKETT

April 25, 1939 – Dec. 30, 2021

Graveside Service for Mrs. Lois M. Burkett, 82, of Georgiana, was held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022 at Providence Cemetery with Brother Eddie Holder officiating. Mrs. Burkett passed away Thursday in Georgiana.

She is survived by her grandchildren, Kevin Burkett, Cassie Branum, and Cameron Carter; brother, J.V. McLain; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Woody Burkett; sons, Dale Burkett and Dyrle Burkett; and her parents, Jewel Vernon McLain and Clara Pettie McLain.

Pallbearers were friends and family.

Mrs. Burkett worked most of her life as a lunchroom manager in Birmingham. She enjoyed yardwork and taking care of her flowers. She loved spending time with her family.