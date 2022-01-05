MAYBELINE BEVERLY

June 30, 1940 – Dec. 29, 2021

Funeral Service for Mrs. Mabeline Beverly, 81, of Georgiana was held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home with Pastor Kenneth Mitchell officiating. Burial followed at Morrow School House Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday evening at the funeral home. Mrs. Beverly passed away in Georgiana on Wednesday.

She is survived by her children, Debbie Beverly, Donnie Beverly, and Daryl Beverly (Rebecca); grandchildren, Christopher Cartwright, Justin Beverly, Zac Beverly and Michelle Creole (Jere); and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60+ years, Bryant O’neal Beverly; granddaughter, Amanda Cartwright; siblings, Clayton Hood and Francis Parker; and her parents, Byron and Dottie Mae Hood. Pallbearers were Chris, Justin, Zac, and Jere.

She was a longtime member of Georgiana Church of God. She enjoyed her job at Nightengale Uniform Company until she retired. She enjoyed cruises and taking care of her family. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.