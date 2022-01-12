Dec. 18, 1950 – Dec. 21, 2021

Mr. Bobby Ward, 71, of Georgiana, passed away on Dec. 31, 2021 in Montgomery.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rita Ward; David Ward (Amanda), Dwight Ward, and Daniel Ward; grandchildren, Kayla Ward, Sydney Ward, Nathan Ward, Jordan Ward, Tyler Ward, and Emily Ward; brother, Wayne Ward; several nieces, nephews, and friends; and his best friend, Lloyd Shell.

He is preceded in death by his siblings, Paul Ward and Judy Black; and his parents, Willie Jim Ward and Ola Lee Ward.

Mr. Ward was a simple man. He loved gardening – he grew tomatoes and peas every year. He liked staying home with his family. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.