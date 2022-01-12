CHARLES LAVON LEE

Oct. 17, 1950 – Jan. 3, 2022

Funeral Service for Mr. Charles Lee, age 71, of Prattville, was held at 12 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home with Gregory Jinright officiating. Burial followed at South Butler Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday night at the funeral home. Mr. Lee passed away on Monday.

He is survived by his wife, Donata Lee; children, Michell O’Brien, Michael Pate (Cass), Nicky Jinright (Jake), and Donna lee; grandchildren, Sydney Gerhart, Sarah O’Brien, Owen Pate, Brody Pate, Cayden Jinright, and Kinslee Jinright; sister, Angel Parker (Floyd); and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Everett Truman Lee and Ercie Lanier Salter; and brother, Larry Lee.

Pallbearers were John Potts, Stephen Potts, Larry Yeargan, Frank Murphy, Victor Howell, and Marc Williams.

Mr. Lee was a medic in the Vietnam War. He loved his family. He worked as a welder in the union. He loved drinking coffee with his friends in the early morning and riding with his German Shepard down country roads. He loved philosophy, genealogy, and researching the Lee family history.