Nov. 6, 1961 – Jan. 6, 2022

Funeral service for Mr. Gary Alan Williams was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022 at First Baptist of Georgiana with Rev. Allen Stevenson and Rev. Randy Harvill officiating. Burial followed at Union Cemetery. The family received friends from 12-1 p.m. at the church on Saturday.

Gary Alan Williams was born on Nov. 29, 1961 in Mobile. A long-time resident of Huntsville and Madison, he passed from this earth into the arms of his loving Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 6 in Huntsville. He was only sixty years old.

A 1980 graduate of South Butler Academy in Georgiana and a graduate of the University of Alabama and the University of Alabama at Huntsville, Gary was an avid Crimson Tide fan. As an undergraduate, he served as the president of the University of Alabama Baptist Student Union and as the Alabama state Baptist Student Union president.

Additionally, a talented musician, he played trombone in the Alabama Million Dollar Band and participated in many quartets, ensembles, and choral groups at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church and at the University of Alabama BSU.

An outstanding athlete in high school, Gary played football at South Butler Academy and was a big component of the Raiders’ 1978 State Championship football team. He also ran track and played baseball and basketball at South Butler.

For many years, Gary worked as a mechanical engineer at Redstone Arsenal and for major defense contractors such as Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and SAIC, where he participated in many significant projects including work on a missile defense system. He loved to sing, travel, garden, and spend time with family and friends.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Jo Williams of Georgiana.

He is survived by his brother, Mike Williams and his wife Robbie Williams of Aledo, Texas; his sister, Alesia Griswold and her husband, Paul Griswold of Milton, Fla.; his nephew, Michael Williams and his wife Shelby; his nephew, Tyler Griswold and his wife Lily; his nephew, Josh Williams and his wife Allison; his niece, Lauren Griswold; his nephew, Carey Williams and his wife Morgan; his niece, Amanda Griswold; and his nephew, Daniel Griswold, all of whom he loved greatly.

He is also survived by three beloved great nephews, Jackson and Luke Williams and Rainer Griswold as well as many close cousins. Gary also never met a stranger and is survived by countless friends from many locations, many whom say Gary was their best friend.