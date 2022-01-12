JIMMY DEWAYN LEE

Nov. 14, 1971 – Jan. 2, 2022

Jimmy Dewayne Lee, age 50, of Greenville, passed away on Jan. 2, 2022. Funeral services were held for Mr. Lee on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home. The family received friends beginning at 4 p.m. until service time.

Jimmy is survived by his loving wife, Dawn Lee; son, Justin Lee; brothers, Johnny Ray (Jean) Snodgrass, David Levi (Cindy) Lee, and Douglas (Tamala) Lee; sister, Melissa (Charles) Hudson; along with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

He loved his family dearly and was an avid fisherman. Jimmy will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.