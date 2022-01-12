The “Betty White Challenge,” now circulating on social media, urges fans to honor the animal-loving actor on what would’ve been her 100th birthday, Jan. 17, by donating to animal shelters.

Betty White, who died on New Year’s Eve just a few weeks before her 100th birthday, was not only a beloved award-winning actress and Hollywood legend, but an animal lover known for her charitable work and animal rights advocacy.

She’s being remembered by her friends, costars and famous figures across the country as a “national treasure,” a “brilliant talent,” and an “all-around sweetheart.”

White received seven Emmy Awards, three Screen Actors Guild awards, and set a Guinness World Record for working in television longer than anyone else.

She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1985, and has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

She won a Grammy Award for best spoken-word recording for the audio recording of her 2011 book “If You Ask Me (And of Course You Won’t).”

“(Betty White) has always been a one-of-a-kind phenomenon, and we are honored to have known and worked with her during so much of her truly remarkable life,” said Robin Ganzert, American Humane president and CEO.

“Betty dedicated herself to protecting and improving the quality of life for animals worldwide… On behalf of the millions of animals whose lives you have touched, thank you, Betty!”

The Butler County Humane Society joins everyone in remembering this legendary lady.

Make her 100th birthday a special remembrance day with a donation to the Humane Society. Send your contribution in Betty White’s memory to BCHS, P. O. Box 264, Greenville, AL 36037.

Animals everywhere will thank you, and Betty will appreciate your gift!