3rd Annual MLK Parade held in Greenville

The third annual Martin Luther King Parade was held on Commerce Street in Greenville, Monday, Jan. 17. A few souls attended the parade and braved the overcast and cold day. Sponsored by Butler County Concerned Citizens (BCCC), the parade began at 12 p.m. and traveled from the railroad underpass, past Greenville City Hall and to the Butler County Courthouse. Kenneth Crumb, a BCCA founding member, led the parade and was followed by Grand Marshals Robert and Sonya Blankenship. Entrants of the parade followed in procession of vehicles. Some were antique vehicles, some were muscle cars, and some were touring automobiles. Dr. Martin Luther King visited Greenville in 1965 and spoke to a standing-room only congregation at the Harrison Street Baptist Church. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)