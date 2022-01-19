July 25, 1926 – Jan. 13, 2022

Ann Bates McQueen, 95, passed away peacefully at her home in Logan, on Jan. 13, 2022. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022 at Little Sandy Ridge Presbyterian Church Cemetery beginning at 11 a.m. with Doctor Reverend Rob Fossett officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to your local animal shelter or a charity of your choice in her honor.

Ann was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved her family, loved God and his church. She instilled the values of loyalty, dedication and hard work as she worked many years for the Fort Deposit Bank later at the Alabama Department of Revenue in Montgomery. She also served as a volunteer at Stabler Hospital for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Claude and Helen Bates; her husband, James Ralph McQueen; sons, James R. McQueen, Jr. and Ted Ralph McQueen; and brother, Bill Bates.

She is survived by her sons, Tim (Betty) McQueen and Spencer Bates (Cheryl) McQueen; grandchildren, Mandi (Charlie) Edwards, Matt (Allison) McQueen and Hailey Ann McQueen; great-grandchildren, Will Edwards, Kate Edwards and Cade McQueen along with numerous nieces and nephews.