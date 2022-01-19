Commission notes from Jan. 11

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Commission met Tuesday evening, Jan. 11 for a workshop and business meeting.

Commissioners present for the meeting were Allin Whittle, Rebecca Butts, Jesse McWilliams, and Joe Peavy. Darrell Sanders was sick.

The main items on the agenda was to give appropriation checks to the Three Arts Club, Rose Memorial Library, South Butler Rescue, the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC), and the Butler County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments (BCAVFD).

Recipients for the Three Arts Club, Rose Memorial Library, and South Butler Rescue were unable to attend. The BCAVFD will receive their check on Jan. 25 at their meeting.

GACOC Executive Director Tracy Salter was present to receive a check for $5,250.

Several commissioners spoke in recommendation of the promotion efforts Salter provides for Butler County.

The next item on the agenda was to approve the minutes from Dec. 14, 2021.

It was followed by the Correctional Facility Report and Engineer’s Report.

Butler County Engineer Dennis McCall presented the commissioners with the 2021 County Rebuild Alabama Annual Report.

Total funds expended amounted to $837,518.17. They included a bridge replacement for Peavy Road and bridge improvements for Wolf Creek Road, Creampot Road, Manningham Road, Honoraville Road, Halso Mill Road, Mashville Road, and Kolb City Road.

Road improvements totaling 5.57 miles were made to Ashmore Road, Spring Creek Road, and Wesley Chapel Road.

The commission next approved to pay the county’s bills and then passed a resolution adding County Administrator Kaye Lightfoot on checking accounts.

Next, the commission acknowledged and approved a new mileage rate of 58.50 cents per mile.

With business concluded, the commission adjourned. The next meeting is scheduled for Feb. 8.