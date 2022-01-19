FRANK RANDALL WOOD

Dec. 9, 1952 – Jan. 10, 2022

Funeral service for Mr. Frank Randall “Randy” Wood, 69, of Luverne, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 at Rock Hill Baptist Church with Brother Randy Harvill officiating. Burial followed at the adjoining cemetery. The family received friends from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday night at Johnson Funeral Home. Mr. Wood passed away on Monday morning, Jan. 10, in Georgiana.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Angie Wood; children, Josh Wood (Julie) and Twyla Polen (Tom); grandson, Dallas Polen; siblings, Don McHenry, Sam McHenry I (Sally), and Gene McHenry; sister-in-law, Rena McNeil (Danny); and several nieces and nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nelson McHenry and Mabel McHenry; and his devoted cat Patches “Miss P”.

Pallbearers were Josh Wood, Andy Countryman, Danny McNeil, Tom Polen, Donnie Cowles, and Greg Lowery.

Randy served seven years in the U.S. Army. He never met a stranger. He was a charter member of South Butler Rescue. He was a founding member of Brushey-Mashy Creek Volunteer Fire Department. He was also known as Santa Claus for McKenzie, Georgiana, Greenville, and Luverne. He was a deacon at Hopewell Baptist Church and also at Rock Hill Baptist Church. He retired as a rural mail carrier for the Greenville Post Office. He was a loving and very opinionated husband, father, and grandfather.