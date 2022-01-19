| logout
Hoops roundup
Georgiana highlights
Jan. 10
Gana vs Red Level
Boys: 66-55 loss
Amari Feagin: 20 points, 13 rebounds
Girls: 75-57 win
8-5 overall, 3-0 area
Angel Haynes: 30 points
Lillie Boggan: 20 points
Alexea Bess: 14 points, 11 rebounds
Jan. 14
Gana vs JF Sheilds
Boys: 67-27 win
12-6 overall, 3-1 area
Tremari Longmire: 14 points
Josh Sims: 12 points, 10 rebounds
Amari Feagi: 11 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, three steals
Girls: did not play
McKenzie Highlights
Jan. 10
McKenzie vs Brantley
Boys: 63-34 loss
Jay Jackson: nine points, nine rebounds
Zanderion Cook: seven points
Jaylen McMillian: eight points
Girls: 53-27 loss
Armani Womack: 14 points
Cece Bullard: nine points