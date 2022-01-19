 Skip to content

Hoops roundup

| |

Georgiana highlights

Jan. 10

Gana vs Red Level

Boys: 66-55 loss

Amari Feagin: 20 points, 13 rebounds

Girls: 75-57 win

8-5 overall, 3-0 area

Angel Haynes: 30 points

Lillie Boggan: 20 points

Alexea Bess: 14 points, 11 rebounds

Jan. 14

Gana vs JF Sheilds

Boys: 67-27 win

12-6 overall, 3-1 area

Tremari Longmire: 14 points

Josh Sims: 12 points, 10 rebounds

Amari Feagi: 11 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks, three steals

Girls: did not play

McKenzie Highlights

Jan. 10

McKenzie vs Brantley

Boys: 63-34 loss

Jay Jackson: nine points, nine rebounds

Zanderion Cook: seven points

Jaylen McMillian: eight points

Girls: 53-27 loss

Armani Womack: 14 points

Cece Bullard: nine points

