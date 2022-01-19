May 14, 1941 – Jan. 11, 2022

Funeral Service for Mr. Louie Smith, 80, was held at Johnson Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022 with Brother Tracy Stinson officiating. Burial followed at Providence Cemetery. The family received friends from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Smith passed away Tuesday in Evergreen.

He is survived by his children, Louie L. Smith Jr (Sandy) and David L. Smith (Kelley); step-children, Darlene Hildreth (Larry) and Sandra Wagnon (Anthony); grandchildren, Aaron Smith (Courtney), Tiffany Monk (Josh), Travis Hildreth, Kristen Coleman (Ronald), Kevin Searcy, and Jonathan Wesley Smith (Ashley); great grandchildren, Caiden Smith, Corbin Smith and Nathan Smith; sister, Daisy Tetter; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 28 years, Edith Smith; parents, Conard and Duie Evergreen Smith; first wife, Ola Faye Smith; grandson, Zackary Smith; great-grandson, Carter Smith.

Pallbearers were Michael “Pickle” Rodgers, Aaron Smith, Wes Smith, Keller Rodgers, Travis Hildreth, Ronald Coleman, Chris Schofield, and Steve Wilson.