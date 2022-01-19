MARGARET ANN MULKEY THOMAS

June 10, 1924 – Jan. 10, 2022

Following a short illness, Ann Mulkey Thomas, passed away on Jan. 10, 2022 at the age of 97.

In 1946, Ann graduated from Huntington College with a degree in history; she received her master’s degree the following year at the University of Alabama.

Her first job brought her to Greenville where she was a much loved teacher of history at Greenville High School. She went on to marry Bill Thomas in 1956 and they shared one child, Christie.

Ann was an active participant in the community, instrumental in the founding of Fort Dale Academy. Her final years of employment were spent as director of the Department of Human Resources in Greenville.

She is survived by her sister, Roberta Friske of The Villages, Florida; her daughter, Christie Thomas Ellison and son-in-law, Steven Ellison of Georgetown, S.C.; three grandchildren, Abbott, Robert, and Parker; and five great grandchildren.

As an animal lover, Ann was known to donate puppy chow to the local humane society so that the puppies did not have to eat adult dog chow.

Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Butler County Humane Society, P.O. Box 264, Greenville, AL 36037.

Graveside services were held at Magnolia Cemetery, Friday Jan. 14 at 11 a.m.