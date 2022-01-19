Aug. 21, 1942 – Jan. 13, 2022

Ralph Byron Thompson, age 79 of Greenville, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 beginning at 9 a.m. at Antioch East Baptist Church. Funeral service followed at 11 a.m. with Revered Blair McBride and Reverend Jonathon Duke officiating. Burial followed at the church cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the General Fund at Antioch East Baptist Church in Mr. Thompson’s honor.

Mr. Thompson was preceded in death by his parents, Byron and Gladys Houston Thompson; son, John and David Thompson; and brother in law, Dale Norris.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Danny) Campbell; grandsons, Jonathon (Amanda) Duke, Hayden Duke, and Austin (Keitha) Duke; great grandsons, John Micah Duke and Makoa Duke; sisters, Reebie Jo (Wesley) Henderson, and Velecia Norris; along with many nieces and nephews.

Ralph was an avid farmer, beloved Father, Grand Daddy and Uncle Ralph; he will be deeply missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.

Please refer all calls about the cows being out to Deborah Campbell.