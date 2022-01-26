CHARLES BLACKMON

Feb. 2, 1939 – Jan. 19, 2022

Graveside Service for Mr. Charles K. Blackmon, 82, of Georgiana was held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 at Union Cemetery with Brother Randy Harvill officiating. Mr. Blackmon passed away Wednesday.

He is survived by his daughter, Debi Rhyne (Don); son, Stephen K. Blackmon; step-daughter, Amber George (TJ) and their children, Stella and Jake; grandchildren, Bijan Tarassoli, Alexa Theo (Jeffrey), Aaron K. Blackmon (Tiffany) and Eli Blackmon; great grandson, Emmett K. Blackmon; sister, Patricia Compton; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Tilford K. and Voncile Blackmon; brother, Bryant Blackmon; and sister, Juanita Beckler.

Pallbearers were family and friends.