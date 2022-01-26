AUG. 13, 1959 – JAN. 20, 2022

Funeral Service for Ms. Debra Ann Jay, 62, of Georgiana and Andalusia will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at Brushey Creek Baptist Church with Brother Randy Harvill officiating. The family will receive friends from 11-12 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Ms. Jay passed away on Thursday in Titus, AL.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Andress, Randi Jay, Brandy Jay, and Tori Jay; grandchildren, Alexis Andress, Jayda Williams, Jayce Henderson, Gage Andress, Mylee Henderson, Jaylen Henderson, Chaney Dewrell; siblings, Donna Gifford (Jon), Darrell Sanders (Rita), and Jackie Brown (Dwight); several nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Aaron and Ruby Lee Sanders; and brother David Anthony Sanders.

Pallbearers will be family and friends.