Hoops roundup
Fort Dale Academy highlights
Jan. 18
FDA vs Monroe Academy
Boys: 58-54 loss
Brady Long: 16 points, 13 rebounds
Sawyer Fosset: 15 points
Jackson Scott: 11 rebounds
Girls: 52-22 win
Anna Claire Thomas: 13 points, 13 rebounds
Cahley Acreman: 10 points, eight rebounds
Jan. 20
FDA vs Pike Liberal Arts
Girls: 60-28 win
Lily VanDyke: 23 points, six rebounds
Avery Royal: six points, 10 rebounds
Eden Skipper: eight points, 11 rebounds
Jan. 21
FDA vs Monroe Academy
Girls: 48-29 win
Anna Claire Thomas: 19 points, five rebounds
Lily Van Dyke: 16 points, seven rebounds
Georgiana highlights
Jan. 18
Gana vs Red Level
Boys: 84-75 win
Josh Sims: 30 points, 15 rebounds
Zack Boggan: 18 points, 18 rebounds
Tremari Longmire: 14 points
Girls: 62-59 win
Lillie Boggan: 25 points
Angel Haynes: 18 points
Jan. 20
Gana vs Brantley
Boys: 73-52 win
Amari Feagin: 26 points, 20 rebounds, five blocks, four assists
Tremari Longmire: 17 points, seven assists
Josh Sims: 11 points
Zach Boggan: 11 rebounds
Girls: 67-53 win
Lillie Boggan: 24 points, 11 steals, eight rebounds
Angel Haynes: 14 points, 11 rebounds
Jan. 22
Gana vs Greenville High
Boys: 75-71 win
Record: 15-6, 5-1 area
Josh Sims: 36 points, 15 rebounds
Amari Feagin: 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks
Tremari Longmire, nine points, game winning three point shot
Girls: 62-58 loss
Record: 10-6, 5-0 area
Angel Haynes: 22 points
Zykeria McClain: 12 points
Alexa Bess: 11 points
Lillie Boggan: 11 points