Hoops roundup

Fort Dale Academy highlights

Jan. 18

FDA vs Monroe Academy

Boys: 58-54 loss

Brady Long: 16 points, 13 rebounds

Sawyer Fosset: 15 points

Jackson Scott: 11 rebounds

Girls: 52-22 win

Anna Claire Thomas: 13 points, 13 rebounds

Cahley Acreman: 10 points, eight rebounds

Jan. 20

FDA vs Pike Liberal Arts

Girls: 60-28 win

Lily VanDyke: 23 points, six rebounds

Avery Royal: six points, 10 rebounds

Eden Skipper: eight points, 11 rebounds

Jan. 21

FDA vs Monroe Academy

Girls: 48-29 win

Anna Claire Thomas: 19 points, five rebounds

Lily Van Dyke: 16 points, seven rebounds

Georgiana highlights

Jan. 18

Gana vs Red Level

Boys: 84-75 win

Josh Sims: 30 points, 15 rebounds

Zack Boggan: 18 points, 18 rebounds

Tremari Longmire: 14 points

Girls: 62-59 win

Lillie Boggan: 25 points

Angel Haynes: 18 points

Jan. 20

Gana vs Brantley

Boys: 73-52 win

Amari Feagin: 26 points, 20 rebounds, five blocks, four assists

Tremari Longmire: 17 points, seven assists

Josh Sims: 11 points

Zach Boggan: 11 rebounds

Girls: 67-53 win

Lillie Boggan: 24 points, 11 steals, eight rebounds

Angel Haynes: 14 points, 11 rebounds

Jan. 22

Gana vs Greenville High

Boys: 75-71 win

Record: 15-6, 5-1 area

Josh Sims: 36 points, 15 rebounds

Amari Feagin: 16 points, 13 rebounds, five assists, four blocks

Tremari Longmire, nine points, game winning three point shot

Girls: 62-58 loss

Record: 10-6, 5-0 area

Angel Haynes: 22 points

Zykeria McClain: 12 points

Alexa Bess: 11 points

Lillie Boggan: 11 points

