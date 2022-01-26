THILBERT LEROY TINDAL

Mr. Tindal a lifelong resident of Butler County passed away on Jan. 22, 2022, at his home. God blessed him with 86 years of life and a large loving family.

Mr. Tindal received the W. O. Parmer Scholarship when graduating from Greenville High School. After a very brief time at Vanderbilt University, he returned to Butler County. He married Mable Lowe, and they were married for 60 years until she passed away in 2014.

Mr. Tindal worked with the Butler County Engineering Department as Assistant Engineer. He retired after 42 years.

Throughout his life he was a member of Walnut Street Church of Christ where he served as a Deacon in his younger years. He enjoyed fellowship with the church family for many years.

He enjoyed socializing with friends, playing dominoes, and in his younger years playing on the men’s softball city teams. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting, and hosting family gatherings especially holiday gatherings.

He will be missed by many people but especially his family members. He leaves the following immediate family members that will always cherish him: four daughters, Mitzi (Johnny) Maddox, Cindy (Fred) Byrd, Denise (Sonny) Norrell, and Valerie (David) Gammage; three grandchildren, Adam (Ginger) Maddox, Dr. Merri (Scott) Paden, and Manny (Mary Katherine) Norrell; five great grandchildren, Luke and Grant Paden, Molly, Kaitlin, and Ryan Maddox. He also leaves behind a loving sister, Liz (Roger) Singleton and brother, Scottie (Debbie) Tindal. He is survived by several other family members that he loved and cherished.

His family extends a very heartfelt thanks to Southern Care Hospice, his caring neighbors, friends, all of his Caregivers, and a very special thank you to Monica Smith.

A Graveside Service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24, at Sunrise Memorial cemetery for family and friends. The family is accepting flowers.