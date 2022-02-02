DAISY REYNOLDS BELL

Aug. 2, 1934 – Jan. 24, 2022

Daisy ReynoldsBell, age 87 of Greenville, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 at Tanner Medical Center East in Wedowee. Funeral Services were held on Thursday, Jan. 27, at Spring Creek Baptist Church beginning at 11 a.m. with Pastor Morgan Bailey and Pastor John Massey officiating. The family received friends one hour prior to service time. Burial followed at Spring Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Ms. Bell was preceded in death by her husband, Emmet O. Bell; parents, L.D. and Irene Stephens Reynolds; four brothers; and two sisters.

She is survived by her children, Ritta (Morgan) Bailey, Terry (Barbara) Bell, and Kenneth (Wanda) Bell; brother, Felix (Brenda) Reynolds; six grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; as well as may extended family members.

