Hoops roundup

Fort Dale Academy highlights

Jan. 27

FDA vs Ezekial

Boys: 53-48 loss

Sawyer Fossett: 28 points

(Ties school record for eight three pointers)

Girls: 57-34 win

Cahley Acreman: 13 points

Anna Claire Thomas: 12 points

Avery Royal: 11 points

Jan. 28

FDA vs Clarke Prep

Girls: 50-34 win

Lily VanDyke: 18 points, 11 rebounds

Avery Royal: 12 points, 10 rebounds

(FDA Lady Eagles win area and advance to Elite 8 on Feb. 10.)

Georgiana highlights

Jan. 24

Gana vs JF Shields

Girls: 61-50 win

Lillie Boggan: 19 points

Angel Haynes: 15 points

Alexea Bess: 12 points, 19 rebounds

Nyeashia Thomas: 10 points, 11 rebounds

Jan. 25

Gana vs McKenzie

Boys: 72-46 win

Amari Feagin: 19 points, 12 rebounds

Josh Sims: 12 points, 11 rebounds

Zach Boggan: 11 points

Girls: 59-20 win

Angel Haynes: 19 points, 10 rebounds

Zykeria McLain: 13 points

Jan. 27

Gana vs Brantley

Boys: 67-53 win

Record: 17-6, 7-1 area

Josh Sims: 20 points, 14 rebounds

Nasir Cheatham: 14 points

Zach Boggan: 12 points, 11 rebounds

Girls: 59-40 win

Record: 13-6, 8-0 area

Lillie Boggan 17 points, 10 rebounds

Angel Haynes: 12 points

Nyeashia Thomas: 11 points, 16 rebounds

(Gana boys and girls will host area tournament.)

McKenzie highlights

Jan. 25

McKenzie vs Georgiana

Boys: 72-46 loss

Jaylen McMillan: 14 points

Jay Jackson: nine points, nine rebounds

Girls: 59-20

Armani Womack: eight points

Cece Bullard: seven points