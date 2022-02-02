Hoops roundup
Fort Dale Academy highlights
Jan. 27
FDA vs Ezekial
Boys: 53-48 loss
Sawyer Fossett: 28 points
(Ties school record for eight three pointers)
Girls: 57-34 win
Cahley Acreman: 13 points
Anna Claire Thomas: 12 points
Avery Royal: 11 points
Jan. 28
FDA vs Clarke Prep
Girls: 50-34 win
Lily VanDyke: 18 points, 11 rebounds
Avery Royal: 12 points, 10 rebounds
(FDA Lady Eagles win area and advance to Elite 8 on Feb. 10.)
Georgiana highlights
Jan. 24
Gana vs JF Shields
Girls: 61-50 win
Lillie Boggan: 19 points
Angel Haynes: 15 points
Alexea Bess: 12 points, 19 rebounds
Nyeashia Thomas: 10 points, 11 rebounds
Jan. 25
Gana vs McKenzie
Boys: 72-46 win
Amari Feagin: 19 points, 12 rebounds
Josh Sims: 12 points, 11 rebounds
Zach Boggan: 11 points
Girls: 59-20 win
Angel Haynes: 19 points, 10 rebounds
Zykeria McLain: 13 points
Jan. 27
Gana vs Brantley
Boys: 67-53 win
Record: 17-6, 7-1 area
Josh Sims: 20 points, 14 rebounds
Nasir Cheatham: 14 points
Zach Boggan: 12 points, 11 rebounds
Girls: 59-40 win
Record: 13-6, 8-0 area
Lillie Boggan 17 points, 10 rebounds
Angel Haynes: 12 points
Nyeashia Thomas: 11 points, 16 rebounds
(Gana boys and girls will host area tournament.)
McKenzie highlights
Jan. 25
McKenzie vs Georgiana
Boys: 72-46 loss
Jaylen McMillan: 14 points
Jay Jackson: nine points, nine rebounds
Girls: 59-20
Armani Womack: eight points
Cece Bullard: seven points