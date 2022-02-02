I-65 Crash claims one

FROM ALEA

A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, has claimed the life of a Louisiana woman.

The crash occurred when the 2008 Toyota Corolla driven by Lilian Diaz, 51, of Destrehan, La., struck a deer. As a result, the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, causing fatal injury to Diaz, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near mile marker 107, approximately seven miles south of Georgiana, in Butler County.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.