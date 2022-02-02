WILLIE FRANKLIN MCCLAIN

Sept. 4, 1955 – Jan. 25, 2022

Funeral Service for Mr. Willie Franklin “Bill” McClain was held at 11 am on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022 at New Providence Baptist Church with Brother Ken Mancil officiating. Burial followed at Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. at the church on Friday. Mr. McClain passed away at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 25, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wanda McClain; his children, Beth Bradberry (Joshua), Jennifer Dillehay, and Jessica Ward (Isaac); grandchildren, Shelby Sasser (Terry), Kayla Higdon (Josh), Dalton Brown (Erica), Addison Sims, Austin Travis (Elizabeth), Tyler Travis (Kamryn), Allison Shepard (Cody), Lindsey Travis, Gracie Travis, Isabella Anderson, Carter Dillehay, Bryce Ward, and Branum Ward; great grandchildren, Emily Sasser, Ella Sasser, Ensley Sasser, Bryant Croley, Sean Gray, McKenna Gray, Michael Brown, D.J. Brown, Katherine Brown, M.K Travis, Braxton Travis, Kaegan Cobb, and Kollin Shepard; siblings, Grady McClain (Donna), Sally Arndt (Dennis), Bobby McClain (Tina), and Linda Griggers (Gaylon); several nieces, nephews, and friends; and his special dogs, Hershey, Trampus, and Rada.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Mary McClain; sister, Betty Alexander and grandson, James Logan Barrett Travis.

Bill was born Sept. 4, 1955 in Evergreen to Grady and Mary McClain. He married his best friend and one true love, Wanda Beth Terry, on April 25, 1973. They spent the next 48 years together; with more love than most people ever know. He was a loving husband and father who was devoted to his family. He was an avid hunter and loved to fish. He spent most of his life outdoors either in the log woods or on a river or up a tree. He was the foundation that our family was built on and made sure that his children and grandchildren were instilled with values, morals, love of God, and to always stand up for what you believe in. He served in the United States Military for 20 years and was also a Mason for 35 years. He was a deacon at New Providence Baptist Church.

Pallbearers were Dalton Brown, Austin Travis, Tyler Travis, Cody Shepard, Garrett McClain, and Charlie Gordon.