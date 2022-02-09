Foster signs with Troy Trojans

Greenville High School Tiger senior football player Jacob Foster signed a letter of intent to play football for the Troy University Trojans Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 2. Jacob said his scholarship offer is for a full ride, which includes tuition, books, and residency. He added that he was very grateful for the scholarship opportunity and his football skills were greatly increased by playing for Greenville High School. Josh McLendon, head football coach of the Tigers said of Foster, “He is a hard working young man and I believe he will have success at Troy.” Foster’s parents, Trish and David, noted they were very proud for him to receive the scholarship offer. Pictured at the signing, from left, are: David Foster, father; Josh McLendon, coach; Jacob Foster; Eli Foster, brother; and Trish Foster, mother.