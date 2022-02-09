HEAVY RAINS BLOW OUT ROADS

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Last week, over a series of days, most of Butler County received anywhere from six to eight inches of rain over a three day period.

Initially, the rain was light but constant from Tuesday evening through part of Thursday and some residents noted they had received up to five inches of rain.

As an approaching cold front neared Thursday evening, the rain downfall became harder and with the ground already being soaked, it ran off in severe flood fashion.

Both Mosley Road and Hawkins Lane suffered major washouts at their crossing over Pine Barren Creek. Both roads are located east of Greenville and join the Pineapple Highway or Alabama State Highway 10.

Mosley Road is a paved road while Hawkins Lane is a gravel/dirt road.

Gravel Hill Road has also suffered severe erosion of the road bank on the north bound lane near the Hawkins Creek crossing after flood waters ate away the embankment and also undermined the north lane.

County officials have issued warnings and also placed barricades to restrict travel on the three roads.

While Hawkins Lane and Mosley Road are impassible, vehicles have been ignoring the barricades on Gravel Hill and putting their lives at risk.

Butler County Engineer Dennis McCall stated five families have been stranded to a degree on Hawkins Lane and one of the residents was on hospice.

In addition, when the culvert crossing washed out, it also damaged the water line which served the residents.

McCall said his department is working with the Butler County Emergency Agency and other agencies to provide water, food and other necessary sustenance items to the stranded residents.

He also stated the county will begin necessary repairs to the roadways and creek crossings as soon as possible.

Other roads temporarily closed due to the flooding were Ashley Road, Bolling Road, and South Garland Road.