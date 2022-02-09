Dec. 24, 1935 – Feb. 2, 2022

Mr. Jerry U. Till, 86, a resident of Minter, died on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Crowne Health Care. The graveside service was held Monday, Feb. 7, at New Bethel-Braggs Cemetery at 2 p.m. with Brother Bruce Coker officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was Sunday, Feb. 6, from the Chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m.

Mr. Till was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Julian Till; parents, O. W. Till, Sr. and Maude Wheeler Till; brothers, Ira, Marvin and O. W. Till, Jr.; and sister, Doris Till.

He is survived by his children, George Allen Till (Kimberly) and Amy Till Sellers (Joe); grandchildren, Will Sellers (Ashley), Kayla Sellers Greer (Mitch), Dustin Till and Stephen Till (Lauren); great-grandchildren, Ana Claire Sellers and Joanna Tate Greer; sister, Nell Till Madaris; and many nieces, nephews and other family members.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the New Bethel-Braggs Cemetery Fund c/o Darril Strickland.