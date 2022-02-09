ROBERT MICHAEL SELLERS

April 9, 1947 – Jan. 31, 2022

Mr. Robert “Mike” Sellers, 74, of Georgiana, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 in Evergreen. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joan Sellers; son, Chad Randolph Sellers; daughter, Mandi Watson (Ashley); grandchildren, Gabriel Sellers, Mahkayla Sellers, Christian Sellers, Kenzie Watson, and Kadin Watson; siblings, Eddie C. Sellers Jr. (Sandy), Richard Sellers (Sharon), and Bobby Jo Sellers; several nieces, nephews, and friends; and his pup Bama and cat Buzzbait.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie C. and Margaret Sellers.

Mike was one of the most patriotic people anyone ever got to meet. He served his country through both the Navy as a Navy Seal and then the Army, traveling all over the world. He believed in America and her ability to overcome anything. He was ready to fight until his last day. He was able to share his love for his country with his lifelong friend and same Seal Team member, Hershel Davis, with whom he talked to and shared memories with.

He loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren, always teaching them new things. He spent his time doing all sorts of craftsmanship activities like woodwork and rod building. He called his rod building business Crawfish and Coyote Custom Rods. He also loved to write and document his days; he had the most beautiful penmanship. He enjoyed going with his wife and their dog Bama on what he called Bama’s “Doggy DayCare” rides. He always had the best stories from his military days and memories from his childhood. Fishing was one of his favorite things to do, and his canoe was his favorite place to be. He was a simple man, meticulous with everything he worked on. He loved just being in the company of the ones he loved the most. To know him was to love him.