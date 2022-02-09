WILLBURN PETTUS

June 4, 1919 – Feb. 1, 2022.

Wilburn Pettus, age 102 of Fort Deposit, died on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at his home surrounded by love. Funeral Services were held on Sunday, Feb. 6,022 at 1:00 p.m. from the Chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Brother Howard Kirkland and Brother Glenn Kidd officiating. Burial follow at Panola Cemetery with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Visitation was held one hour prior to service time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in his memory.

Mr. Pettus was preceded in death by his parents, Marcus and Leotta Pettus; first wife, Ellen Pettus; brother, Samuel; sisters, Blanche, Hazel, Betty, and Joyce; stepdaughter, Becky; and stepson, Kenneth.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 19 years, Katherine Pettus; daughters, Martha (Huey) Brightwell, and Kathy (Robert) Owen; 10 step-grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; along with numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Mr. Wilburn’s mechanic shop was opened in the 1940s at his home. He also had a wrecker service and helped many out in emergency situations, whether they could pay him or not. He also had a barber shop attached to the mechanic shop and cut hair for many of his patrons. His love of people, especially children, lasted throughout his lifetime. His love of the Lord was always foremost and he shared it with everyone. He left a lasting impression on all who were blessed enough to meet him.

