Dombeck to speak at Camellia City Baptist Church

Special to The Standard

Evangelical Chalk Artist, Ray Dombeck will speak at Camellia City Baptist Church in Greenville on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 for morning services at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

His illustrated chalk sermons are designed to produce a lasting impact on the listeners, as people will retain more of what they see than what they hear.

The chalk art service provides an excellent opportunity for attracting unsaved visitors to church, who normally would not come.

He is a member of the Beams Missionary Ministry and assists the cause of supplying whole hardback Bibles to missionaries around the world.

He started and pastored an independent Baptist church; has been a featured instructor at national chalk conferences in Delaware, Michigan, and Texas; preaches in mission conferences, revivals, teen camps, children crusades, foreign missionary work, and doing special days with his chalk art.

Dombeck has over 30 years of experience as a professional sign painter and still does baptistery murals around the country.

You can visit https://raydombeck.com for more information.