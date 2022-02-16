Area high school hoops roundup

Fort Dale Academy highlights

The Fort Dale Lady Eagles ended their season with a 42-46 loss to Glenwood in the AISA State Basketball Final Four round.

Though they came up short of the championship, the Lady Eagles enjoyed a season record of 15 wins and four losses, placed first in their region, and won 51-37 over Springwood in the Elite Eight round.

High scorers for the two tournament games were Cahley Acreman with 12 points and 11 points and Anna Claire Thomas who scored five and 17 points.

Leading rebounders were Avery Royal and Eden Skipper who both tallied up 19 rebounds over the two games. Acreman was named to the State All-Tournament team.

When asked to reflect on the season, head coach Regina Parker replied, “I am very proud of my team this year on and off the court. We had exceptional leadership from our seniors this year. The team was a close family that played together and prayed together. They praised God in every win and in every loss… and for that they are champions to me.”

Seniors Acreman, Royal, and Kinley Woodard will represent Fort Dale at the AISA All-Star game on Feb. 18 at Crampton Bowl.

FDA HIGHLIGHTS

Feb. 10

FDA vs Springwood

Girls: 51-37 win

Cahley Acreman: 12 points

Avery Royal: 12 points, 11 rebounds

Eden Skipper: 12 points

Feb. 12

FDA vs Glenwood

Girls: 46-42 loss

Cahley Acreman: 11 points

Anna Claire Thomas: 19 points

(Season over)

GEORGIANA HIGHLIGHTS

Feb. 9

Gana vs Brantley

Girls: 50-34 win

Zykeria McClain: 16 points

Alexea Bess: 10 points, 12 rebounds

Lillie Boggan: 10 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three blocks

Feb. 10

Gana vs JF Shields

Boys: 46-45 loss

Record: 19-7

Tremari Longmire: 16 points

Josh Sims: 12 points

(Season over)

Feb. 12

Gana vs Red Level

Girls: 60-40 win

Record (15-8)

Alexea Bess: 17 points, 13 rebounds

Lillie Boggan 16 points

Angel Haynes: 14 points

Zykeria McLain: 10 points

(Third straight area title)