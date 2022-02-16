Area high school hoops roundup
Fort Dale Academy highlights
The Fort Dale Lady Eagles ended their season with a 42-46 loss to Glenwood in the AISA State Basketball Final Four round.
Though they came up short of the championship, the Lady Eagles enjoyed a season record of 15 wins and four losses, placed first in their region, and won 51-37 over Springwood in the Elite Eight round.
High scorers for the two tournament games were Cahley Acreman with 12 points and 11 points and Anna Claire Thomas who scored five and 17 points.
Leading rebounders were Avery Royal and Eden Skipper who both tallied up 19 rebounds over the two games. Acreman was named to the State All-Tournament team.
When asked to reflect on the season, head coach Regina Parker replied, “I am very proud of my team this year on and off the court. We had exceptional leadership from our seniors this year. The team was a close family that played together and prayed together. They praised God in every win and in every loss… and for that they are champions to me.”
Seniors Acreman, Royal, and Kinley Woodard will represent Fort Dale at the AISA All-Star game on Feb. 18 at Crampton Bowl.
FDA HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 10
FDA vs Springwood
Girls: 51-37 win
Cahley Acreman: 12 points
Avery Royal: 12 points, 11 rebounds
Eden Skipper: 12 points
Feb. 12
FDA vs Glenwood
Girls: 46-42 loss
Cahley Acreman: 11 points
Anna Claire Thomas: 19 points
(Season over)
GEORGIANA HIGHLIGHTS
Feb. 9
Gana vs Brantley
Girls: 50-34 win
Zykeria McClain: 16 points
Alexea Bess: 10 points, 12 rebounds
Lillie Boggan: 10 points, nine rebounds, four steals, three blocks
Feb. 10
Gana vs JF Shields
Boys: 46-45 loss
Record: 19-7
Tremari Longmire: 16 points
Josh Sims: 12 points
(Season over)
Feb. 12
Gana vs Red Level
Girls: 60-40 win
Record (15-8)
Alexea Bess: 17 points, 13 rebounds
Lillie Boggan 16 points
Angel Haynes: 14 points
Zykeria McLain: 10 points
(Third straight area title)