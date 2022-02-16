Nov. 29, 1927 – Feb. 6, 2022

Betty Jean (Simmons) Craig, age 94, died and departed this life on Feb. 6, 2022 at Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Manley Clifton Craig, and a son, Manley Ashley Craig, at age 30. She is survived by a son, Timothy O. Craig (Jeany) of Greenville

In 1946, Mrs. Craig began a career as a school teacher at Green-Moore School in Greenville but soon resigned to make and raise her family. She remained a homemaker for the rest of her life and never looked back.

Many thought she would have a career in music as well, but that too she sacrificed to serve the Lord and her family. She served as a pianist at Hopewell Baptist Church for over 70 years from September 1946 to October 2018 when her health began failing at over 90 years of age.

Funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9, at Hopewell Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. at the church. Burial followed at Hopewell Cemetery. The service will be directed by Johnson Funeral Home of Georgiana and officiated by Rev. Larry Gaston and Rev. Randy Harvill. Active pallbearers were Carl Lancaster, Mike Owens, Sam Wilson, Randy Green, Robert Parmer, and Buck Gorum. Honorary pallbearers were the men of Hopewell Baptist Church and neighbors of the community.

The family will accept flowers or you can make a donation to the charity of your choice.