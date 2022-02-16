GAAC presents Chevy 6

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Greenville Area Arts Council (GAAC) will present Chevy 6 as the last concert event of the season on Thursday, Feb. 17.

Chevy 6 is widely known in Alabama and neighboring states for their song selections of the best of party oldies.

GAAC Executive Director Nancy Idland said there are a few tickets remaining and that this concert holds promise to be one of the best of their four concert lineup.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the website seeyouattheritz.com

She also noted that there will be a silent auction held before the concert in the Ritz Reception Room from 5:30-7 p.m.

Items will include donations from the community as well as items from the GAAC.

The auction helps support the GAAC and its endeavors to provide entertainment to Greenville and the Butler County area.

Idland noted that anyone may attend and participate in the auction even if the person is not attending the concert.

The website for Chevy 6 notes,”Chevy 6 was formed in Spring of 1974 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

“Realizing that oldies music was becoming more and more popular through groups such as Sha Na Na and movies such as “American Graffiti,” it was a natural next step to form a band that would play these great songs to throngs of partying University students.

“Though the startup was rocky, due to the fact that many musicians thought that playing oldies was beneath them, the band finally got off the ground and soared immediately.

“The “show band” format was utilized, and Chevy 6 had four of them: A fifties revue, The Brenda Burford Show, the Soul Revue and 60s Review were each jam packed with some of the best songs from this great period in rock and roll.

“During the 38 years of existence, Chevy 6 has played for a massive array of events.

“From appearances on CBS’s “30 Minutes” at an orgiastic fraternity party, to 3,000 tie-and-tails attendees at a Rhode Island wedding soiree, to conventions, conferences and reunions aplenty, to the deck of the USS Alabama, to the deck of the steamboat Robert E. Lee, to Washington, D.C. for the “Taste of the South” festival, to Birmingham’s City Stages festival, to Gulf Shores’ Shrimp Festival, giant pep rallies at the University of Alabama, to the stages of some of the finest and funnest clubs in the south, to a huge fertilizer barn in Faunsdale, Alabama. .

“Chevy 6 plies their trade wherever it needs plying.”

A partial Chevy 6 song list includes: Shake A Tail Feather, Wild Thing, Judy in Disguise, Hey Baby, Wooly Bully, Hang on Sloopy, When a Man Loves a Woman, Ain’t no Sunshine, All Shook up, Louie Louie, Build Me up Buttercup, Mustang Sally, Barefootin’, Shout, and Soul Man, just to name a few.

Idland said, “Come out and join us for the last concert of the season. This concert will be one of a kind.”