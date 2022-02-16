July 29, 1942 – Feb. 5, 2022

On Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, Glenn Jack Smith, loving husband, Dad, PopPop, and Uncle Jack, resident of Montgomery and previous resident of Greenville, passed away at the age of 79.

Jack was born on July 29, 1942, to Perry T. and Katie Lou Smith in the Mount Pisgah community of Butler County. In 1951, his parents moved the family of 12 via horse and wagon to the Friendship Community where the soil was rich for farming.

Jack had a passion for farming, and at the age of 12, his dad, Perry, handed him the reins to the mules and plow. They grew cotton, corn, vegetables, cane, raised cattle, and made cane syrup. While farming at a very young age, he also enjoyed his studies and graduated from Georgiana High School. Through the years, he maintained close relationships with many of his classmates and attended all of their reunions.

In 1971, Jack fell head over heels in love at the first sight of the beautiful girl Jane who became his beloved wife. They had three children, Judy, Cornelia, and Darrell. Jack absolutely adored Jane. When you saw one, you saw the other. They were inseparable, the very best of friends. Jack and Jane celebrated their Golden Anniversary on Jan. 10, 2022.

In 1972 Jack moved to Greenville and worked at Piggly Wiggly for 20 years, Wickes Lumber until the business closed in 2004, and he retired from the City of Greenville Parks and Recreation at Sherling Lake where he served for 10 years. Jack was a devoted husband and father and took great pride in providing a good life for Jane and their children.

Jack was a spiritual man and served as music director at East Greenville Baptist Church as well as Springhill Baptist Church where he also served as a deacon. Jack also enjoyed working in his one-acre garden and providing vegetables for his family, neighbors, less fortunate families, and local markets. Jack loved Greenville and its people and served the beautiful community joyfully and wholeheartedly for many years. In 2014 Jack and Jane moved to Montgomery to be close to their children and grandchildren.

Jack was a wonderful, kind, considerate, and gentle soul. He had a warm, bright smile, and his laughter was contagious. He was a leader, a hard worker, a man of his word, a volunteer, a peacemaker, a role model, and a mentor. He brightened every room he entered, and loved meeting new people. He was a wise sage and a great storyteller, and everyone that was graced with his presence felt important and loved. He cherished and loved Jane, their children, grandchildren, parents, uncles, aunts, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Glenn Jack Smith will always be cherished and fondly remembered by those who knew him, family, and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his father, Perry T. Smith; his mother, Katie Lou Sims Smith; and eight siblings, Baby Sister Smith, Myra, Clarence, Griel, Ruby, Mack, Leo, and Thomas “Duck.”

Jack is survived by his wife, Jane; his three children, Judy Mayo (Jimmy), Cornelia Williams (Jim), and Darrell Smith (Beth); his four grandchildren, James, Anna Grace, Belinda Jane, and Darrell Jr.; his two siblings, Carl and Ethleen; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Graveside services were held on Thursday, Feb. 10, at 10 a.m. at Sunrise Memorial Park, 3013 Mobile Road, Greenville. Reverend Herbert Brown and Reverend Randy Harvill officiated. Immediately following, lunch was served at the Southside Baptist Church Family Life Center located in the old Wickes building at 211 King Street, Greenville.

Flowers can be sent to Dunklin Funeral Home, 812 West Commerce Street, Greenville AL 36037 or charitable donations made to Alabama Baptist Children’s Home, https://www.alabamachild.org/g