JACOB LEE AESCHLIMAN

Feb. 28 1980 – Feb. 3, 2022

Jacob Lee “Jake” Aeschliman, 41, of Greenville, passed away on Feb. 3, 2022. He was born in Peoria, Ill., on Feb. 28, 1980. The son of Bradley Aeschliman and Lorilee (Fleming) Aeschliman, he married Rachel Wohltman (Woodard) on June 14, 2003 in Nashville, Tenn.

She survives with their two teenage children Cooper and Emily Aeschliman. He is also survived by his mother, Lorilee Fleming; sister, Elizabeth (Jesse) Kidd; maternal grandmother, Betty Fleming; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bradley Aeschliman; paternal grandparents; Lee and Marian Aeschliman, and maternal grandfather, Jackie Fleming.

Jacob graduated from IVC high school, and received his Associates degree from Nashville Auto Diesel College.

He was the General Manager at the Greenville Chevrolet and a business partner at the Greenville Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram dealership. He played an integral part in the dealership’s success.

He was an active board member of the local YMCA, and the Greenville Chamber of Commerce.

Jacob adored his family, spending time at the pool, and grilling out. The beach was his favorite getaway. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and target shooting. He was an avid football fan; especially Alabama Crimson Tide and the Chicago Bears.

Services were held at Dunklin Funeral Home located at 812 W Commerce St, Greenville. The visitation was from 10-11 a.m. and services followed on Friday, Feb. 11, with Reverend Angie Long officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

A Memorial will be established for the children’s college education at the Wells Fargo of Montgomery.