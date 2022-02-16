This day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

Alabama Athletic Directors since 1958. Coach Bryant retired as football coach after the Liberty Bowl.

Coach Bryant said he would stay on as athletic director for six months then step down.

On Jan. 26, 1983, Coach Bryant passed away from a heart attack.

Ray Perkins, Coach Bryant’s successor was hired as Athletic Director.

Football didn’t win any championships. Basketball won no championships, but they did make the NCAA Tournament 1983, 1984, 1985, and 1986.

Baseball won the regular season title in 1983 and finished second to Texas in the College Baseball World Series.

Track and field didn’t win any championships, nor golf. They did compete in the NCAA Golf Tournament in 1983.

It was limited success for Alabama sports during this time frame.

Ray Perkins accepted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers job and the Athletic Director job was opened.

President Joab Thomas appointed former Alabama quarterback Steve Sloan.

He was the head football coach at Duke when he accepted the job. Sloan’s tenure was January 1987 to August 1989.

Football did not win any championships. Alabama won the SEC in November after Sloan left.

Basketball team won the 1987 regular season championship and then won the SEC Tournament Championship in 1987 and 1989.

Baseball had no championships. Track and Field won the SEC in 1988. Golf had no championships.

The Tide Pride Program was implemented under Coach Sloan. It finances scholarships in the athletic department.

Coach Sloan left Alabama to be the athletic director at Central Florida.