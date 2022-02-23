BETTY POWELL By Editor | February 23, 2022 | 0 Betty Powell graveside service was held Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. from Bedgood Cemetery. Hudson Funeral Service directed. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts MARY BELL February 23, 2022 | No Comments » CLEVE SMITH February 23, 2022 | No Comments » ROBERT GEORGE February 23, 2022 | No Comments » BLENDO POWELL February 23, 2022 | No Comments » GROVER SMITH February 23, 2022 | No Comments »