McKenzie Seniors, Zanderion Cook (pictured left) and Ja’Karrie McPherson have signed with Huntingdon College to play football. McPherson was also selected as the region winner in the 2022 Bryant-Jordan Student-Athlete Scholarship Program. The scholarship is valued at $3,000 and he will attend a banquet in Birmingham. He will be eligible for more scholarships with the Bryant-Jordan Foundation. (Shea Odom | The Standard)