Tour of Homes is March 26-27

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Wilcox Historical Society (WHS) 2022 Tour of Homes has been scheduled for Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m. in Furman and will feature eight homes and two historic churches.

For VIP guests, the weekend starts with a Welcome Reception, Friday night, March 25, at 6 p.m. on the grounds of historic Wakefield Plantation in Furman with P. Allen Smith as the guest speaker.

Smith is often described as one of America’s most talented garden designers and is the product of five generations of southern nurserymen.

The reception will feature wine and hor d’oeuvres provided by The Pecan on Broad in Camden. Valet parking will be provided.

All tickets holders will be provided breakfast Saturday morning at The Brittany House Antiques in Oak Hill.

Lunch locations Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. will be in Furman at KayBri located at 8654 Freedom Farm Road (aka County Road 59) in Furman (across from Bethsaida Baptist Church) and at the Furman Community Center located at 8191 County Road 59 in Furman. Lunch at the Community Center will be catered by The Pecan on Broad.

Registration will be at Furman Methodist Church, Circa 1882, both Friday and Saturday.

The tour this year will include the Purifoy-Lipscomb Home, c 1840; Moore-Burson-Rushing Home, c 1885; Wakefield Plantation, c 1840s; Magnolia Glen – the Palmer-Barlow-Britt Home, c 1833; Laura Ann – the Watson-Moorer-Tabor Home, c 1860; Rockwood – the Cox-Robbins-Kennedy-Snyder Home, c 1855; Deerfield – the Perdue-Williams-Estes-Suggs Home, c 1895, Fox Hill, c 1840s and Patience Plantation, c 1841. The two churches on the tour will be Bethsaida Baptist Church, c 1858 and Furman Methodist Church, c 1882.

Tickets are $50 for the tour and $100 for the tour and reception. They are available online at www.eventbrite.com/e/wilcox-historical-society-tour-of-homes-tickets and locally at The Pecan on Broad and The Fox and Hen in Camden and at The Brittany House Antiques in Oak Hill.