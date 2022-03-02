Area high school hoops ends

GEORGIANA HIGHLIGHTS

After a strong year, the Georgiana Lady Panthers basketball season has ended with a loss to the Loachapoka Indians 39-32 in the Alabama High School Athletic Association playoffs.

After claiming the area championship, Georgiana grabbed wins over Pleasant Home and Talladega Central County to make it to the Elite 8 before losing to Loachapoka on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

It was a close game to the end with the score being tied four times and seven lead changes.

At the outset of the game, Georgiana took an early lead in the first quarter 9-5, but Loachapoka battled back in the second quarter with 14 points versus Georgiana’s six.

The first half closed with the score 19-15 in favor of the Indians.

Georgiana came out for the third quarter and quickly put 12 points on the board and reclaimed the lead 27-25.

The Lady Panthers then turned cold and only managed five points in the fourth while the Indians scored another 14, giving them final victory 39-32

Zykeria McClain led the Panthers in scoring with 12 points and Lillie Boggan added eight.

Boggan also had eight rebounds while Alexea Bess had six.

Angel Haynes was named to the All-Tournament team.

The Panther’s final overall record was 17-9 and 9-0 in area play.

Head coach Kirk Norris said it was the second time the Lady Panthers had ever made it to the Elite 8, with the first time being the previous year.

Norris said of his team, “I’m very proud. Obviously, you don’t want to lose and the goal is to win it all.

“We had four or five seniors last year that were really good players with one of them being the school’s all-time leading scorer

“For this team to come back after losing those players last year is a big testament to these girls for how hard they worked and everything they put in this year.”