BCBOE meeting notes from Feb. 24

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Board of Education met for its regular business meeting on Thursday, Feb. 24.

After a call to order and approval of the agenda, the board approved the Jan. 20 regular meeting notes.

Butler County School System (BCSS) Superintendent Joe Eiland then gave his update to the board.

His first recognition was given to Career Tech and he said, “You would be amazed at what is created at Career Tech and certainly it is a real star in Butler County Schools’ crown.”

He also noted February was Career Technology and Education month and encouraged attendees and the board to visit the center.

He then spoke of the school system going through an accreditation review. He noted children, parents, and staff were interviewed by Cognia.

He added Cognia is a national organization and goes through every aspect of the system with a fine tooth comb and give an absolute truth about what the school system is about and how it’s functioning and he was looking forward to the results.

He next recognized the Greenville High School girls’ basketball team for making it to the AHSAA Sweet Sixteen tournament and the Georgiana girls’ basketball team for making it to the Elite 8.

He then mentioned about lifting the school mask mandate due to data confirming very low case rates among the students.

After Eiland’s report the board discussed and agreed to hold a workshop at Greenville High School auditorium on March 10 at 6 p.m. to discuss the state of the schools, review data, and present results from Cognia’s accreditation review.

The board then approved the financial report and awarded bids for lawn maintenance at BCSS properties.

Gaston Lawn Care received an award bid to provide 24 cuts per year at Greenville Middle School, Greenville Elementary School, McKenzie, WO Parmer, Georgiana, and the BCSS Central Office. The value of the award is $39,576.48.

J&J Quality Lawn Care received an award bid to provide 24 cuts per year at Greenville High School for $8,520.00.

In other business, the board approved the personnel report, a one year extension for lease agreement to OCAP/Head Start and approval of financing for the Schneider Electric Guaranteed Energy Savings Project with Bank of America.

The board also approved policy revisions for ‘Reimbursement of Travel Expenses’ and ‘Youth Suicide Awareness and Prevention Policy.’

In addition they approved a job description for STEM (science, math, technology, and engineering) Specialist.