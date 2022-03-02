Eagles host tournament

BY KATHY PICKENS

The Greenville Standard

Fort Dale Academy (FDA) held its annual baseball tournament February 24–26.

The FDA Eagles won both of their pool play games on Thursday and drew a noon match with Jackson Academy on Saturday.

In their first game was a 7-1 victory over Sparta. Sam Bloodworth had a strong day on the mound, pitching a complete five-inning game and facing 22 batters.

He struck out five while walking only one and giving up only one run.

The Eagle defense played efficiently making many good plays, including a 6-4-3 double play in the 4th.

Fort Dale prospered at the plate with a combination of walks and clever base running along with several solid hits including singles by Noah Pickens and Clay Benson which tallied three RBI’s and two RBI’s, respectively.

In their second game against Hooper Academy, the Eagles won 11-1 after a strong first inning that featured 11 trips to the plate and six runs scored.

A combination of walks, pass balls, stolen bases, and hit batters had the bases loaded for Clay Benson’s double that scored two RBIs. Garrett Simmons added another RBI on a single.

Everett Black started the game, pitching 2.1 innings, facing 11 batters and striking out five while only walking two. He gave up one run.

Stephen Waggoner took the mound in the third inning to finish the game. He faced eight batters, striking out four, walking one, and giving up no runs.

The Eagles then faced Jackson Academy and won 8-7 after Pickens’s walk-off single scored SImmons.

Pickens had three singles, a double, and two RBI’s in four at-bats. Brady Long added a single and double.

Owen McNeal and Parker McNeal both had two singles along with a double for Bloodworth and a single for Waggoner.

Long came in to pitch in the second inning when the Eagles had fallen behind 7-5. He pitched 2.2 innings and gave up no runs to record the win.

Fort Dale fell to the Edgewood Wildcats in the semifinal 12-5. Edgewood went on to win the tournament defeating Lowndes Academy.

Bloodworth of Fort Dale was named to the all-tournament team.