GHS hosts softball tourney

Greenville High School (GHS) hosted a softball tournament this past weekend. The Lady Tigers won their first three games against Reeltown, Carver and McKenzie, but then fell to Red Level. Pictured at top from the tournament is GHS Lady Tiger Synya Edwards sliding safely into third base against Red Level. At left, GHS Lady Tiger Skylar Bates is pictured striding to deliver a pitch to a McKenzie batter.

Pictured below is McKenzie Lady Tiger Sammie Strickland, an eighth grader, pitching against the Greenville High Lady Tigers. McKenzie’s JV team would eventually lose to Greenville’s varsity team Saturday morning, Feb. 26. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)